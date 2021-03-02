Karnataka Minister Takes Covid Vaccine Jab At Home Violating Protocol, Centre Seeks Report

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday responded to the report of Karnataka Minister BC Patil receiving his first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine at his residence, saying that it was 'not allowed in protocol'. This comes after the actor-turned-politician, who currently serves as Minister of State for Agriculture took his vaccine shot at his residence in Hirekerur, Haveri. The Centre has asked for a report on the matter.

For the second phase of the vaccination drive, nearly 10,00 government hospitals and 20,000 private hospitals have been designated by the Centre. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan all leaders have visited the designated hospitals to get the jab.

This is not allowed in the protocol. We have asked for a report from the State government: Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary, on being asked about a Karnataka MLA receiving vaccine shot at his residence today pic.twitter.com/zUgkwnKGUb — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry revealed that the CoWin portal had seen over 50 lakh registrations in a span of a day as the Centre kick-starts its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. While addressing a regular press brief, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan announced that more than 1.48 crores doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered till 1 pm today. Out of this, 2.08 lakh doses had been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities and people above 60 years of age.

"You can register for the vaccination using the Aarogya Setu app. After registration, you can schedule the appointment. After that, you will find a vacancy available for a family of 4 people at a time or for another day reservation it's just like a train reservation, an easy process. You can also change and reschedule your reservation for vaccination according to your plans. If you are not in the city and at some other place you want to vaccinate, can go register there also," RS Sharma, Chairman of Empowered Group shared.

The documents that are needed for the Coronavirus vaccination registration are-- Aadhar card, passport, a document with your age-proof and a medical certificate if you are suffering from any other illness, he added. Once again reiterating that there was no CoWIN App, the Health Ministry asked everyone to register via the CoWIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app. "We are taking care to ensure that there is a safe and secure way to process your data," he said.

