Karnataka Minister Terms Congress' Allegations 'baseless' As Giftgate Controversy Grows

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to launch a mega expose on the 'Giftgate' controversy on Wednesday, Karnataka minister Keshava Sudhakar termed the allegations made by Congress on the state government 'baseless'. Further alleging that Congress leader and former state IT Minister Priyank Kharge gifted 40 laptops to journalists, in response to the Congress’ allegations on gift hamper sent to journalists by the state government, Sudhakar stated that he is stating facts based on documents.

Speaking to Republic TV, K Sudhakar said, “False and fabricated. I have been exchanging sweets during Diwali with my friends and family for the last 20 years, even when I was not in politics. Exchanging gifts during festivals is part of our Hindu tradition.” He further added, “Congress is habitual of alleging false allegations. The kind of allegations they show during Iftar and Christmas, I don’t know what kind of vengeance they have with Hindu festivals.”

Refuting the allegations made by Congress, the Karnataka minister said, “Because allegations were made against me in tweets, I have clarified my stance. I have not given gold coins to any journalist. Congress is fabricating false allegations in the matter. As part of our Hindu tradition, I have just exchanged sweets on the occasion. It is our culture and unfortunately, Congress does not believe in Hindu tradition.”

“I was the fulcrum in bringing the previous coalition government down. Therefore, Congress is targeting me,” Sudhakar added. Clarifying his allegations that Congress leader Priyank Kharge gifted 40 laptops to journalists, the state minister said, “My allegations against the Congress leader is based on a document. He has officially given the laptops to the journalists while he was the IT BT Minister.”

#RepublicExclusive | I was the fulcrum in bringing the previous coalition govt down; hence, Congress is targeting me. Priyank Kharge gifted 40 laptops to journalists: BJP's mega expose on #JournoGiftGate controversy. Watch here - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/kwSEMmaf1s — Republic (@republic) November 2, 2022

BJP vs Congress faceoff over Giftgate controversy

Alleging that gifts were sent to the journalists by the BJP-led state government in Karnataka, former state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah contended that offering such items to journalists is nothing but corruption. Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "Those who have offered chain, gold, money, it amounts to corruption. Offering money to a journalist who is supposed to expose this government is corruption. It is maladministration. They are giving this money to shut their mouth."

Congress even released pictures of gift hampers sent to journalists. The pictures showed that a bottle of scotch, a watch, gold, and cash were given to journalists of the state as Diwali gifts.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai countered the allegations made by the Congress and said that the allegations made against the BJP of sending gift hampers worth lakhs to journalists, is propaganda launched by the grand old party. He also termed the allegations a “toolkit of Congress”.

"This is a toolkit of Congress and they have lied about it. I haven't instructed anyone to give gifts to journalists. When Congress was in power they gave gifts to journalists. iPhones, laptops and gold coins were given. What moral right does Congress have? Someone has complained to Lokayukta and they will take up the investigation,” Chief Minister Bommai said.