Karnataka Minister Threatens Violence If BJP Cadre Attacked; 'our Strength Has Gone Up'

On Sunday, Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister KS Eshwarappa made a controversial statement that the BJP has become such a force to reckon with that the Sangh Parivar leaders have directed the activists not to tolerate violence against its cadres. Speaking at a meeting in Shivamogga on Sunday, the senior minister said that "there was a time even when right-wing activists were attacked or killed in Kerala, we were directed to stay calm. We did not have the power to hit back. Now it has changed, he stated, adding there is no need to keep silent given its strength. Now, if we are attacked, we are asked to hit back in the same force and give it in double to our opponents.

"The neighbouring state is Kerala. If any of our Rashtriya Swayamsevaks goes there to establish our office, they used to question and kill our activists. We didn't have the strength to hit them back. Today we have lakhs of supporters for BJP, and people join in lakhs in our Hindutva rallies," KS Eshwarappa said. "Earlier when our activists get killed, our party seniors used to say 'Be calm at all cost'. Whatever the situation may be, stay calm. Why? Because we didn't have that kind of strength. Now Bharatiya Janata party has grown that big across the world. Earlier, if a BJP worker was attacked, they used to say be calm at all cost. Now we tell our workers to face them with the same stick and take two for one. Don't ask now; we have grown that big; we have enough strength now."

He added, "The wave of Hinduism developing there. Yes, we do not have the strength to teach nationality to Muslims and Christians. But we (BJP) are growing in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. For example, a BJP woman defeated Kamal Hassan in the last assembly poll."

Image Credit: ANI