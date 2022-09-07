Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti Passes Away; CM Basavaraj Bommai Says 'lost A Close Friend'

Karnataka Minister of Forests Umesh Katti passed away due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru late Tuesday night after he suffered a heart attack.

Saddened by the untimely demise of Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti who was also a six-time MLA in the Assembly, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief over the death of his cabinet colleague.

CM Bommai said, “I have lost a very close friend of mine. He was a brother to me. He had some heart issues but we never thought he'll pass away so soon. He has done a lot of work for the State. He handled several portfolios efficiently. It is a huge loss for the state.”

Reportedly, minister Umesh Katti felt chest pain at his Dollars Colony home and collapsed following which he was shifted to Ramaiah hospital in Bengaluru, where he breathed his last.

Umesh Katti, the minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs and forest was 61 years old. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

'A huge loss to BJP': R Ashoka

Meanwhile, R Ashoka, the state revenue minister said according to doctors, Umesh Katti had no pulse when he was brought to the Ramaiah hospital.

Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka termed Umesh Katti’s death a huge loss to the BJP and to the Belagavi district. After receiving the news, several of Bommai’s cabinet colleagues, including Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Health Minister K Sudhkar, and several BJP leaders rushed to the hospital.

Umesh Katti joined BJP in 2008

Umesh Katti was born in Belladbagewadi in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district in Karnataka. Katti was eight-time MLA from Hukkeri assembly constituency. He entered politics following the demise of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985.

Earlier, Katti was with the Janata Party, Janatak Dal, JD(U) and JD(S). He joined BJP in 2008. He had also served as a minister in the Cabinet headed by J H Patel, B S Yediyurappa, D V Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar. He was often in news for openly expressing his chief ministerial desires and he was also affirmative in demanding statehood for the north Karnataka region.