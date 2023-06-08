Karnataka Minister's Big Admission On Camera, 'Congress Needs Freebies For Votes'

Days after the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka issued guidelines for the implementation of the party’s five guarantees, a video clip of state Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy criticising the promises and terming it as an election gimmick has gone viral. The minister is heard saying that “this kind of cheap popularity has to be done for the result.” The video was reportedly filmed before the Karnataka election results.

“During elections, attaining power is most important. Whether we like it or not, or Siddaramaiah likes it or not, these cheap gimmicks are necessary,” Cheluvarayswamy is heard saying in the video. “How far can things be given free of cost? The elections and results will be important. We have to get the power to carry out work and results become more important, it is not about agreeing on them (freebies),” added the Nagamangala MLA.

Cheluvarayswamy surrounded in controversy

Stoking another controversy, Chaluvarayaswamy had recently announced that he will not work for people who did not vote for him, adding that he would not get swayed by people coming to greet him or offering garlands to him.

“If anyone comes and garlands me, if anyone comes and speaks to me their work will not be done. You do not need to be worried about that. I have spoken to them but in your village, Hobli and Booth, if you think anybody can work effectively, then you can select them and it is your responsibility,” said the Karnataka minister while speaking at a thanksgiving meeting in Mandya.

He continued to reassure the people, saying, "You shouldn’t feel bad that I’m doing the work of those who haven’t voted for us. I will not sign a single paper or letter and will not give it to them.”

Who is N Cheluvarayaswamy?

N Cheluvarayaswamy who took oath as a minister on May 27 after Congress won the state elections was earlier with the Janata Dal Secular. Cheluvarayaswamy switched from JD(S) to Congress in 2018 ahead of the then Assembly elections but lost.

He is a four-time MLA from Nagamangala. He was a Lok Sabha member in 2009 but resigned in 2013 to contest in the Assembly poll on a JD(S) ticket.