Karnataka Ministers' Statements On COVID-19 Crisis Draw Opposition's Ire

The Karnataka government is facing a two-way battle. On one hand, serious charges of corruption have been levelled by the opposition, and on the other, there are increasing COVID-19 positive cases that have surpassed Gujarat, while assuming the 4th position in the COVID-19 tally across the country. At a time like this, Health Minister Sriramulu, who should be giving assurances to people about the government’s commitment towards controlling the pandemic, is instead seen saying, “Only God has to save us from coronavirus.” Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Dr.Sudhakar while addressing the media on COVID-19 update, was seen citing stories of Mahabharata and Shiva consuming poison in the press conference.

Talking to media in Chitradurga district of Karnataka, Health Minister Sriramulu was answering the questions of media personnel on allegations made by the opposition on corruption and internal politics of the government. “Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases is increasing. All of us should be alert. Whether you are part of the ruling party or the opposition, the rich or the poor, this virus doesn’t discriminate. I am one hundred percent sure that this number will go up in the next two months. One can keep blaming government negligence or irresponsibility of ministers or the lack of coordination among ministers. All of these allegations are far from the truth. Only God can save us from coronavirus,” he said.

Adding more meat to the controversy, Medical Education Minister, while addressing the press conference, said, "It’s like how Vishakanta worked hard to save the world. He retained the poison in his throat. Demons and Gods came in search of nectar and churned the sea. First came poison. Gods and demons were both surprised. When the Gods prayed to Shiva, the latter consumed the poison."

Opposition slams Ministers

The statement of Health Minister and Medical Education Minister has not gone down well with the opposition. The opposition members criticised both the ministers’ statements and said they don't have the moral right to continue in power if they are not capable of handling the pandemic. They are instead seeking divine intervention.

Talking to Republic Media Network, opposition party leader Siddaramaiah said, "Let him resign and go out. The government cannot say that they are helpless. Then why are you there in power? You have power and you have the money. It is your primary duty. God is there. First, you should try all kinds of remedies and after that, you should go to God."

"I don't demand his resignation but if they say they are helpless then they have no business continuing as a Minister. Morally, he cannot continue," Siddaramaiah added.

KPCC President DK Shivakumar also cashed in on the situation and demanded Governor's rule in the state.

Talking to Republic Media Network, he said, “Going by the way they tried to attempt tackling various issues, they couldn't sort out the problems of people of Karnataka, they couldn't protect the people of Karnataka and they couldn't deliver good administration. They say only God can save Karnataka. It is time now to resign. Submit the resignation to the Governor and let Governor’s rule come in to force. Then we will see how the officials and bureaucrats will maintain this pandemic. I think there is no need, the time has come, all of them have to step out.”

The Karnataka government is facing corruption charges, the exodus of city dwellers with increasing COVID-19 positive cases in the IT capital. Frontline workers like Asha workers association are on an indefinite strike demanding a pay hike. These statements from Karnataka ministers during such difficult times add more fuel to the fire making things even more difficult for the BJP government in the state.

Karnataka’s 47,253 COVID-19 positive cases have surpassed Gujarat in the tally of positive cases grabbing the 4th place in the country after Maharashtra (2,75,640), Tamil Nadu (1,51,810) and Delhi (1,16,993). Bengaluru has been a major contributor with 22,944 to the list in the state. The government has enforced Lockdown 5.0 for a week in Bengaluru urban and rural from July 14 to 22.

