Karnataka: Miscreants Stick Veer Savarkar's Photos At Congress Office In Vijaypura

Amid tensions prevailing in Karnataka's Shivamogga district over the installation of Veer Savarkar's posters as part of Independence Day celebrations, a new incident has now been reported from the neighbouring Vijaypura district.

The row over the posters of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Karnataka got bigger with unknown miscreants putting up the RSS idealogue’s photos at the Congress office in Vijaypura during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

According to sources, the stranger had pasted Veer Savarkar’s photo at the Congress regional head office in Jalnagar. The stranger had pasted eight to ten photos. After getting information, local leaders alerted the police and registered a complaint. The pictures were removed by police personnel of Vijaypura and cops are investigating to trace the miscreants who had done this.

Police officials informed that the situation is under control and security has been beefed up in the Vijaypura district.

The incident comes a day after eight Congress workers were booked by Karnataka Police for allegedly burning the poster of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the Dharwad district. The FIR was registered by the police based on a complaint filed by a Bajrang Dal leader.

The Bajrang Dal leader had alleged that the Congress workers desecrated photos of VD Savarkar while protesting against the alleged attack on former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Following the incident, Bharatiya Janata Dapty (BJP) and Bajrang Dal workers staged a massive protest demanding the arrest of those who burned Savarkar's protest.

Veer Savarkar row

A group of right-wing activists waved black flags and hurled eggs on August 18 at former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's car for opposing the installation of Savarkar's poster in a "Muslim locality". Days later, Congress workers desecrated photos of VD Savarkar while protesting against the attack on Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah and Congress have been targeted by the BJP over the tearing down of Savarakar’s picture in Shivamogga, a day before India’s Independence Day. The incident led to clashes between two groups and Section 144 had to be imposed in the district. Siddaramaiah had said the deliberate instating of Savarakar’s picture in a “Muslim locality” had led to anger which further caused communal tensions including the stabbing of one person.