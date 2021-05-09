Karnataka: Mismanagement Of COVID-19 Is Now 'bewildering' Says Cong's Randeep Surjewala

Karnataka government on May 9, received verbal wrath of Congress Leader Randeep Singh Surjewala who demonstrated his disappointment in B. S. Yediyurappa- led government for COVID-19 mismanagement. Surjewala said that the State government is "MIA- missing in action". He condemned the government's passive approach towards COVID-19 in the State.

Taking to Twitter, Surjewala accused the government of concentrating on latching on to the "chair and crumbs of power" amid an unprecedented crisis owing to COVID-19 infections.

Mismanagement of #COVID19India in #Karnataka is now bewildering!



4. Recovery Rate declines by 28.2% - from 98.1% on Feb 28 to 69.9% on May 8.



5. Bengaluru Urban is even worse - hovers around 61-62%.



Bewildered by the alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 in the State, General Secretary of Indian National Congress pointed out the surge in COVID-19 cases by 31 percent to 18.38 lakh as on May 7. He did not hesitate to publically denouncing the government for little or no effort to curb the further spread of the virus. Earlier, Surjewala had also said that no one should suffer due to lack of oxygen or any other medical facility or medicines and it was only the government's duty to ensure there is adequate medical oxygen for every patient.

He also mentioned that number of cases in Karnataka has nearly double from 3 lakh to 5.36 between span of April 27 - May 7. He Tweeted, " Surge of cases up by 31 per cent to 18.38 lakh by May 7. The number of active cases has nearly doubled from 3 lakh to 5.36 lakhs between April 27- May 7."

Meanwhile, to curb further spread of COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Friday imposed a complete lockdown for two weeks in the State from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

Karnataka's total COVID-19 fatality count crossed the 18,000 mark on Saturday with 482 deaths while 47,563 cases took the tally to 18.86 lakh, the health department said. The day also saw 34,881 getting discharged after recovery. Cumulatively, 18,86,448 positive cases have been confirmed in the State, which includes 18,286 deaths and 13,19,301 discharges.

Among the deaths reported on Saturday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 285, Ballari 25, Mysuru 20, Hassan and Shivamogga 13 each, Tumakuru 12, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Kalaburagi 11 each and 10 in Kalaburagi. Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well.

Bengaluru Urban also topped in infections, recording 21,354, followed by Tumakuru 2,419, Mysuru, 2,294, Kalaburagi 1,661, 1,563 in Bagalkote, 1,513 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,225 in Mandya, 1043 in Udupi and 1034 in Dakshina Kannada. Thirteen districts reported over 500 cases each. A total of 2.69 crore samples have been tested so far, of which 1,57,027 were on Saturday, the bulletin said.