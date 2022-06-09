Karnataka MLA Defends Daughter's Heated Quarrel With Cops, Media; 'There Are 2 Aspects...'

Hours after the shocking video of his daughter misbehaving with policemen went viral, BJP MLA and former Karnataka Minister Aravind Limbavali has defended her saying that she was in a "hurry" as her friend was hurt. He also claimed that there are no severe allegations against his daughter.

"There are no severe allegations. There are two aspects to it. Her friend was hurt so they were in a hurry. Please check the video if at all she is at fault. If yes, then I will apologise," Limbavali said.

Karnataka MLA's daughter misbehaves with cops and media

A shocking video has emerged which shows BJP MLA's daughter's heated confrontation with cops and media in Bengaluru. She fumed at the cops for stopping her for a routine check.

"For your information, it's an MLA's car, Will you book me now? Will you book me for overtaking a vehicle? Are we not allowed to overtake a police vehicle? Even if it is a police vehicle, do you know whose vehicle is this? Do you know my Father? It is MLA Aravind Limbavali's car. How dare you stop my vehicle?"

the MLA's daughter said while abusing the cops. She was reportedly stopped for rash driving.

Moreover, the woman also abused the media for covering lawlessness. "Shut the camera off. Shut it off. Where are you from?" she asked in a heated voice.

Opposition slams BJP

Janata Dal (Secular) called the MLA's daughter's action shameful and said that she needs to learn the law.

"Firstly, it is not the question of Aravind Limbavali. It is happening all over India. The power has gone into children's minds. They haven't given the proper understanding that their father and mother are servants of people. This is shameful. Your father might be an MLA but you learn about law. You cannot show your father's identity card and make remarks like this," JDS spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed said.

Congress said that it isn't surprised by the incident while claiming that the worst days are coming ahead.

"This is just the starting. This is the BJP's rule of anarchy. Fringe elements will take over the state. You will see the worst days coming ahead. An MLA's daughter shows they are not worried and respect the law. This action is part and parcel of the BJP's culture. Why should we be surprised?" Congress spokesperson Nizam Fauzdar asked.

Image: Republic World, ANI