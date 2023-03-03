Last Updated:

Karnataka MLA On The Run After Lokayukta Raids Recover Rs 8 Crore Cash At His Residence

Sources say Madal Virupakshappa has sent his resignation as the KSDL board chairman to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Maadal Virupakshappa has been named as the accused number one in the case, according to the complaint copy accessed by Republic; Image: Republic


Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madal Virupakshappa is on the run after Karnataka Lokayukta’s anti-corruption wing caught his son Prashanth Madal allegedly receiving bribes worth Rs 40 lakh while at the office of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). After catching the MLA’s son red-handed, the Lokayukta searched his office and found reportedly Rs 2.2 crore in cash. A raid was also conducted at the Channagiri MLA's residence where the officials recovered Rs 6.1 crore in cash, taking the total amount to more than Rs 8 crore. 

More details emerge in bribegate

  • Madal Virupakshappa has been named as the accused number one in the case, according to the complaint copy accessed by Republic. Five others have also been named who were allegedly offering bribes to the MLA’s son Prashanth, the accused number two.
  • The chief accountant of the MLA’s son, Surendra, is also named in the complaint copy along with three others- Siddesh, Albert Nikola and Gangadhar- who offered the bribes.
  • Virupakshappa wrote a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claiming that it is an attempt to tarnish his image. But the MLA, who represents Channagiri Assembly constituency in Karnataka's Davanagere district, has been absconding since the raid was conducted 18 hours ago. 
  • The Lokayukta has formed three teams, one under a Deputy Superintendent of Police and two under Assistant Commissioners of Police. The teams are on a manhunt in Karnataka's Holalkere, Davangere and Bengaluru city to nab the MLA as he has been missing from his residence in Sanjaynagar. 
  • The Lokayukta officers have seized the passbooks of the accused and have recovered documents related to alleged benami properties. The MLA is alleged to have purchased around 15-20 acres of Arecanut plantations in Karnataka although an official confirmation is awaited from the Lokayukta. 
  • Sources say that the MLAs son was receiving bribes allegedly on behalf of Karnataka Soaps and Detergent Limited (KSDL). According to sources, Madal Virupakshappa is the chairman of the KSDL and his son received the bribes despite him being the chief accountant in Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board.
  • Sources say Virupakshappa has sent his resignation as the KSDL board chairman to Bommai.
