Karnataka MLA On The Run After Lokayukta Raids Recover Rs 8 Crore Cash At His Residence

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madal Virupakshappa is on the run after Karnataka Lokayukta’s anti-corruption wing caught his son Prashanth Madal allegedly receiving bribes worth Rs 40 lakh while at the office of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). After catching the MLA’s son red-handed, the Lokayukta searched his office and found reportedly Rs 2.2 crore in cash. A raid was also conducted at the Channagiri MLA's residence where the officials recovered Rs 6.1 crore in cash, taking the total amount to more than Rs 8 crore.

More details emerge in bribegate