Karnataka MLA On The Run After Lokayukta Raids Recover Rs 8 Crore Cash At His Residence

Maadal Virupakshappa has been named as the accused number one in the case, according to the complaint copy accessed by Republic; Image: Republic
Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madal Virupakshappa is on the run after Karnataka Lokayukta’s anti-corruption wing caught his son Prashanth Madal allegedly receiving bribes worth Rs 40 lakh while at the office of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). After catching the MLA’s son red-handed, the Lokayukta searched his office and found reportedly Rs 2.2 crore in cash. A raid was also conducted at the Channagiri MLA's residence where the officials recovered Rs 6.1 crore in cash, taking the total amount to more than Rs 8 crore.