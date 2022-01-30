Karnataka MLA Renukacharya Complains About Unresponsive BJP Ministers To CM Bommai

The Karnataka CM’s political secretary and Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya on Sunday met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state BJP chief Nalin K Kateel and complained about some Ministers. He alleged that they bring a bad name to the BJP and the state government.

Speaking to ANI, Renukacharya said, "I have met CM Basavaraj Bommai and Karnataka BJP chief Nalin K Kateel and have complained against some ministers who don't respond to our requests. They bring a bad name to the party and government. I have requested them to dismiss such ministers."

Earlier, he had stated that he and Basangauda Patil Yatnal played a crucial part in bringing down Congress-JD(S) government and questioned whether they were not fit to get a ministerial berth in the state. He had also stated that C Bommai's for cabinet rejig.

'Some party MLAs, Ministers in touch with Cong leaders': senior BJP neta

Earlier this week, senior Karnataka BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had claimed that some party MLAs and ministers, especially those who switched to the saffron party from other parties, are in touch with Congress and will jump ship once the schedule is announced for the 2023 assembly poll. Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah also claimed that they are in touch with BJP and JD(S) and that they would not divulge details.

"....several people have booked tickets to go to D K Shivakumar's house, Siddaramaiah's house, if you continue with them (as Ministers), where will the BJP survive? For BJP to survive, cabinet reshuffle has to take place at the earliest, good and effective people should be inducted," Yatnal said.

"(BJP) Central leadership is aware as to which MLA will quit and who will remain, Prime Minister is also aware and they will make a suitable decision...I'm not saying all those who have joined BJP from other parties are not loyal, but few are there, once the election commission announces dates for polls, by the same afternoon they will resign from BJP and as Ministers and walk out," he added. With pressure mounting for cabinet reshuffle and expansion, CM Bommai had earlier indicated that he is waiting for the BJP leadership's consent to go ahead with the exercise.