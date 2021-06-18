Karnataka Home Minister Orders Inquiry Into 'phone-tapping' Charges Levelled By BJP MLA

Amid the growing dissent against BS Yediyurappa within the Karnataka BJP camp, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai has ordered an inquiry into the phone-tapping allegations that have been levelled by MLA Arvind Bellad.

Speaking to the media the Karnataka Home Minister said, "First of all he (Arvind Bellad) has not told me, but he has told the speaker. I have ordered the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to launch an inquiry and get all the details. Whenever there is such an issue, we will inquire, and if it is the truth, we will take action."

BJP MLA claims 'conspiracy' against him

BJP MLA Arvind Bellad who belongs to the dissenters camp has claimed that the Yediyurappa-led government is tapping his phone and tracking his movement. He has also claimed that there is a conspiracy being plotted against him to 'defame' him.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bellad said, "I have noticed that when I go to someplace all of a sudden some people follow me there, how are they coming, how do they get to know about my movement. All these things make me feel that my phone has been tapped and it is being monitored."

Detailing the odd calls that he received, the BJP MLA said attempts were being made to 'fix' him alleging the role of 'big hands' in the conspiracy. "When I returned a call that I'd missed, a man said his name was Yuvraj Swamy and wanted to speak to me and that he was unnecessarily put in jail and was in hospital now, as I couldn't recognize who he was, I'd disconnected. I feel there is a strategy behind these calls."

Notably, Arvind Bellad was a part of the delegation of leaders that had visited Delhi to express their dissent against the BS Yediyurappa government. "Despite my father Chandrakant Bellad being a five-time MLA, his political life was without a black mark. As his son, I'm also following in his footsteps. No one can find any fault in me."

The BJP MLA has submitted a letter of complaint to the Karnataka Assembly speaker, Home Minister, and the IGP seeking an inquiry into the calls that he received. He has also asked for security to be provided to him.

Faction seeks CM's ouster

A function of the Karnataka BJP MLAs has alleged 'constant interference' of Yediyurappa's family in the functioning of the state government. Karnataka Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara in a statement had said that instead of the Chief Minister, his son has been ruling and controlling the Ministries of the state. Meanwhile, after a meeting with the dissenters, BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh has dismissed speculations of a leadership change and reiterated that BS Yediyurappa would stay on as CM

(With Agency Inputs)