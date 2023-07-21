Karnataka MLA Vijayendra Meets Amit Shah, JP Nadda; BJP State Unit Revamp Likely

Raising speculations regarding new appointments in the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit, party MLA BY Vijayendra met party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday in the national capital. Vijayendra, the son of former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, met the two leaders even as the BJP is yet to appoint the Karnataka Legislature Party leader and state president even after almost two-and-a-half months of the Assembly elections.

The three met at Amit Shah’s residence for over an hour. Vijayendra is believed to have raised several state-related issues including the BJP’s strategy in countering the Congress which won the May 2023 Assembly election by a big margin.

Points discussed in the meeting

Present political situation in Karnataka and how is the BJP tackling the Congress government. Discussion on 2024 Lok Sabha elections and how to strengthen the BJP at the grassroot level in Karnataka after the drubbing in 2023 Assembly polls. Strengthen the cadre base of the BJP across Karnataka and highlight programmes introduced by the central government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the people of Karnataka. Congress government targeting BJP as there is no leader of opposition in the assembly and a decision on it should be taken at the earliest. Tenure of the state BJP president has ended and selection of a new chief would act as a morale booster before Lok Sabha polls as it will provide the much needed impetus for the party.

"Guidance was sought from Amit Shah Ji to fight the Congress government, which is on the back of a guarantee of failures in the state, and to mobilise workers for the next Lok Sabha elections,” said Vijayendra after meeting with the Home Minister.

Sources say the talks between Vijayendra and Amit Shah have also indicated that there may be a complete revamp of the state BJP unit.