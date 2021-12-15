Karnataka MLC Polls Results: JD(S) Alleges BJP-Congress 'understanding', Aims For 2023 Win

After JD(S) managed to win only 2 out of 6 seats which it contested in the Karnataka MLC polls, HD Kumaraswamy attributed his party's defeat to the use of money power by the national parties. Alleging that Congress and BJP have an informal agreement to finish off JD(S) politically, he exuded confidence in performing well in the 2023 Assembly election. Highlighting that the voters in this election were the representatives of local bodies, Kumaraswamy asserted that people's confidence in JD(S) cannot be erased.

Taking to Twitter, the former Karnataka CM remarked, "I have said in the past that our goal is to have the 2023 assembly elections. I'm still saying that. Our preparation for that has been done. Yet we have made an effort in this election". "Election means a defeat or win. Our party leaders and activists sincerely strive for victory. They are our power. My thanks to all of them. Now we are putting more emphasis on party organization. JDS does not condone such defeats," he added.

Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by ANI, "Everyone knows that Congress and BJP have an internal understanding to finish the JD(S) party. They have somewhat succeeded in coordinating with each other in all of the 6 constituencies we had contested in". This charge comes even as speculation was rife that BJP and JD(S) were close to forging an alliance.

ಹಣ ಬಲ ಮತ್ತು ಜನ ಬಲದ ನಡುವಿನ ಹೋರಾಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಜನ ಬಲಕ್ಕೆ ಸೋಲಾಗಿರುವುದು ಬೇಸರ ತಂದಿದೆ. ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ಹಣದ ಅಬ್ಬರದಲ್ಲಿ ನಾವು ಹಿನ್ನಡೆ ಅನುಭವಿಸಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಆಣೆ, ಪ್ರಮಾಣಗಳ ನಡುವೆಯೂ ನೈತಿಕ ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸೆಣಸಿದ್ದೇವೆ. 1/5 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) December 14, 2021

The Karnataka MLC polls

25 seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council went to the polls on December 10 to fill the impending vacancy caused by the retirement of 14 Congress members, 6 BJP members, 4 JD(S) members and one Independent in January 2022. In the end, BJP fell one short of gaining a majority in the Legislative Council but increased its tally from 32 to 37 seats by winning 11 seats. Congress too won 11 seats and its strength in the Upper House fell from 29 to 26. On the other hand, JD(S)'s numbers came down from 12 to 10.

BJP suffered a major upset in Belagavi where Independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi, whose brothers Ramesh and Laxman are MLAs belonging to the saffron party and Congress respectively, emerged victorious. Meanwhile, ex-PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson Suraj Revanna won in Hassan thus becoming the 6th incumbent member of the Gowda clan to be elected to either the state Legislature or Parliament. Thus, the JP Nadda-led party will have to solicit the support of JD(S) for the passage of bills and wait till the next round of MLC polls in 2022 to secure a majority in the House.