Karnataka MPs To Meet Amit Shah Over Border Row, Home Min Likely To Call For 'Peace Meet'

Amid the ongoing Karnataka-Maharashtra border row, Karnataka MPs have decided to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon. Shah, on his part, is expected to call for a 'peace meeting' between the two states.

The development comes after a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) delegation led by NCP MP Supriya Sule met the Union Home Minister in New Delhi on Saturday over the border dispute. On Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had spoken to Amit Shah on the matter.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena workers attacked buses with Karnataka number plates in Pune on Friday. They barged into a private bus station and sprayed black and orange paint on several buses. This was a response to videos and images of people pelting stones at Maharashtra vehicles entering Karnataka. Several protesting Shiv Sena workers were detained.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has suspended bus services to Karnataka citing security and safety of passengers.

Simultaneously, a pro-Kannada organisation, Namma Karnataka Sene, staged a protest outside Maharashtra Bank in Bengaluru's Gandhinagar. The state police detained protestors.

Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute

Tussle over the Karnataka-Maharashtra border intensified on November 22 when Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asserted that his government was seriously considering the merger of Maharashtra's Sangli district with Karnataka in view of a resolution passed by some villages in the Jat taluka.



Following Bommai's statement, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said no village in his state will be ceded to Karnataka. Responding to the counterattack, Bommai dubbed Fadnavis' statement 'provocative' and staked claim to Kannada-speaking regions of Maharashtra.

