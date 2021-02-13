Karnataka Mulls Regularising Syllabus & Issuing SSLC-equivalent Certificates In Madrasas

Karnataka Minority Welfare Minister Shrimant Patil revealed the government's plan to regularise madrasas in the state, noting that just religious studies were not enough for students in the present era. Minister Patil informed that discussions were in place to introduce a standard syllabus for madrasas across the state, pointing out that the intention of the government was to ensure the children from madrasas got certificates equivalent to the SSLC level. Speaking to reporters, the Minister for Minority Welfare said that discussions were being held with the religious leaders regarding the matter and revealed that he had received positive responses from them so far.

READ | After TN, Karnataka Govt To Draft Bill To Monitor Online Gambling In State: HM Bommai

"We have 1000 madrasas. In these madrasas, they provide religious education. What we propose is to include a standard syllabus with it to ensure that students passing out from there get an SSLC equivalent certificate. It should help them in the future studies or jobs that they choose to do. Just religious education isn't enough for the children in the present age", said Shrimant Patil, talking to reporters.

READ | Decision To Repeal Provisions For Madrasas In Bid To Make Edu 'secular': Assam Minister

Karnataka to monitor online games, law soon

The Karnataka government will soon bring a law to monitor online games revealed Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday informing that the bill was in the draft stage. HM Bommai told reporters that the formulation of the bill was underway and hinted at the bill being presented in the state Assembly in the near future. Karnataka's move to monitor online games after neighbouring state Tamil Nadu brought in a legislation to ban online gambling in the state after a spur of suicides related to it were reported in 2020.

Karnataka HM Bommai noted that the state government would be studying the laws formulated & in place by other states before introducing the legislation. He pointed out that states had varied the provisions under which the online games had been classified and pointed out that licenses were given to some while others were banned. Bommai also informed that the law department would present the in the cabinet after it was scrutinized.

READ | Bombay HC Judge Who Delivered POCSO Verdicts Given 1-year Extension; Not Made Permanent

Earlier, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the government-run madrasas and Sanskrit tols (schools) in Assam will operate as any other general education institutes and a bill will be tabled during the winter session of the Assembly. Calling the closure of Assam madrasas a historic step, the education minister said that this decision aims to secularise the entire educational system in the state. The Assam minister also mentioned that the schools in the state will open on January 1, 2021, and wearing masks and maintaining social distancing will be mandatory.

READ | Defence Ministry Smashes Cong's 'India At Disadvantage' Lie Over LAC, Rakes Up 1962