Karnataka Murder: Anger Spills Onto The Streets Over BJP Leader's Gruesome Killing

Tension prevailed in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday as protesters expressed their anger over the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Bellare. The infuriated protestors also reportedly jolted a car belonging to Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and didn't let him step down.

Praveen Nettaru, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member was brutally murdered in front of his poultry shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Instances of stone pelting and police baton charge were also being reported following the murder of a young BJP leader. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a bandh in Sullia, Puttur and Kadaba taluks in protest against the murder.

Hundreds of activists belonging to various ring wing outfits have gathered at Vellared shouting slogans "we want justice". Security has been stepped up across the communally sensitive district following the murder.

Condemning the killing, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured that the miscreants involved in the "heinous act" will be nabbed soon and punished as per law.

"The heinous murder of our party worker Praveen Nettaru from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada is condemnable. Those involved in the heinous act will be arrested soon and will be punished as per law," Bommai said in a tweet.

ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆ ಸುಳ್ಯದ ನಮ್ಮ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತ ಪ್ರವೀಣ್ ನೆಟ್ಟಾರು ಅವರ ಬರ್ಬರ ಹತ್ಯೆ ಖಂಡನೀಯ. ಇಂಥ ಹೇಯಕೃತ್ಯ ಎಸಗಿರುವ ದುಷ್ಕರ್ಮಿಗಳನ್ನು ಶೀಘ್ರವಾಗಿ ಬಂಧಿಸಿ ಕಾನೂನಿನ ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಶಿಕ್ಷಿಸಲಾಗುವುದು.

ಪ್ರವೀಣ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ, ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ದೇವರು ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಕರುಣಿಸಲಿ. ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿಃ pic.twitter.com/kCk3W6hVc5 — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) July 26, 2022

The CM said that the incident took place near the Kerala border and Karnataka Police is in contact with its counterpart there. Police have urged people to maintain peace.

Union Minister hints at SDPI, PFI link in BJP worker's killing

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi hinted at a political link to the gruesome murder of Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka's Bellare and said that the Karnataka government would bring the guilty to justice.

"Initial reports and some media reports indicate at SDPI and PFI links. They are being encouraged in Kerala. In Karnataka, Congress encouraged them. Our government in Karnataka will take action and book the culprits," Joshi said.