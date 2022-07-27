Karnataka Murder: BJP Alleges 'bigoted Forces Supported By Cong Killed Yuva Morcha Leader'

Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday condemned the murder of BJYM worker Praveen Nettar in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada and alleged that the "bigoted forces supported by Congress" is behind the shocking incident.

Praveen Nettar, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member was hacked to death in front of his shop in Bellare by bike-borne assailants on Tuesday night. His murder has led to protests from people, BJP and other right-wing outfits.

In a series of tweets, BJP Karnataka tweeted, "We will arrest the forces behind the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru. The bigoted forces supported by Congress killed the BJP worker, we will expose everything."

The saffron party alleged that the "tool kit" of PFI terrorists caught in Bihar is being implemented in the state. "Attempts are being made to intimidate the Hindu society through killings. We condemn the Congress-inspired attempt to bleed the coast," it said.

"What do you say about this killing @DKShivakumar who is creating unnecessary controversy that there is a moral police crackdown in Dakshina Kannada? The Congress party's attitude of not condemning bigotry is cause for doubt," the BJP added.

The party said that strict action will be taken against the "fanatic forces" behind the killing of Nettar.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi hints at PFI & SDPI role

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday hinted at a political link to the shocking murder of the BJP Yuva Morcha worker and asserted that the Karnataka government would bring the guilty to justice.

"Initial reports and some media reports indicate at SDPI and PFI links. They are being encouraged in Kerala. In Karnataka, Congress encouraged them. Our government in Karnataka will take action and book the culprits," Joshi, a senior BJP leader from Karnataka, said.

Meanwhile, tensions prevailed at several places in Dakshina Kannada district with instances of stone-pelting and police lathi charge being reported following the gruesome murder. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a band in Kadabad, Puttur and Sullia taluks in protests against the murder.