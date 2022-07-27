Karnataka Murder: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Hints At Role Of PFI, SDPI; 'Govt Will Act'

Condemning the barbaric killing of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Karnataka, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi hinted that there may be political links to the incident, on Wednesday. Talking about the killing of Praveen Nettaru, Joshi said the Popular Front of India, and its political wing Social Democratic Party of India may have a hand in the same.

"Initial reports and some media reports indicate at SDPI and PFI links," the Union Minister said while addressing the media, and added, " They are being encouraged in Kerala. In Karnataka, Congress encouraged them, but our government here will take action and book the culprits."

Nettaru, who owned a poultry shop near the Bellaray area was attacked by bike-borne assailants with a Machete while returning home after completing his business for the day. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but before the doctors could attend to him, he succumbed to his injuries.

BJP Karnataka, taking to Twitter, assured that those behind the killing will be arrested. "The bigoted forces supported by the Congress killed the BJP worker, we will expose everything," the tweet read.

BJP leader murdered after defending Udaipur victim Kanhaiya Lal

Notably, Nettaru had come out in support of Udaipur-tailor Kanhaiya Lal after he was brutally murdered in broad daylight in his shop based in lake city, on June 28. In a post uploaded on June 29, the BJP Yuva Morcha member had embedded a representative image of a tailor with folded hands, sitting in front of a sewing machine, referring to Kanhaiya Lal. In the caption, he had slammed the Jihadists and questioned the Congress leaders.