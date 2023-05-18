Karnataka: On Power-sharing Formula Between Siddaramaiah & DKS, Here's What Congress Says

The suspense over the new chief minister of Karnataka ended today, May 18 after the announcement by the party General Secretary KC Venugopal that Siddaramaiah will be the next CM and DK Shivakumar the only deputy Chief Minister. However, when asked about the power-sharing formula between the two leaders in the upcoming Congress government, Venugopal evaded the question stating that power has to be shared with the people of Karnataka.

Earlier, the grand old party was talking about the power-sharing agreement wherein a split-CM arrangement was decided upon between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar following which Sonia Gandhi had assured Shivakumar of the CM's chair, but only after two years. Siddaramaiah will be the chief minister in the new Congress government for the first two years.

BIG #BREAKING NEWS |

Siddaramaiah will be the CM of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar will be the only Dy CM of the state and he will continue as KPCC president till 2024 election: Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal.#Congress #DKShivakumar #Siddaramaiah https://t.co/KjL4JcHFYL pic.twitter.com/Ur6WhCy5eM — Republic (@republic) May 18, 2023

What was Venugopal’s response on the power-sharing formula?

“Power-sharing formula is to share the power to the people of Karnataka that’s all,” said Venugopal at the end of the press conference, thus evading the question that still remains on the minds of the people, as it remained to be the bone of contention between the CM-aspirants Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, apart from the arrangement of split-CM terms suggested by the Congress high command, according to sources.

Subsequent to that, sources said that Siddaramaiah will be given the Chief Minister's post and DK Shivakumar will be his deputy. There will be no rotation of Chief Minister post and Siddaramaiah's government will complete a five-year term. Speaking to reporters, Congress Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that the party will soon announce the Congress legislature party leader in Karnataka. "Deliberations are currently underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Whenever Congress makes a decision, we will inform you. In the next 48-72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka," Surjewala said on May 17 (Wednesday).

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar both held hectic parleys on May 17 separately with Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. After the CLP meeting, the MLAs authorised him to take the decision of appointing the next CLP leader. Notably, the Congress unseated the BJP from power according to the results announced to the assembly elections in Karnataka on May 13.