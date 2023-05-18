Karnataka: Once Defeated By Siddaramaiah In CM Race, now Kharge Is The Decision-maker

Congress party's emphatic victory in Karnataka assembly polls has escalated a powerplay between two CM contenders, DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. According to sources, Congress has decided to make Siddaramiah the next Karnataka CM and DK Shivakumar will be given the role of Deputy Chief Minister. However, Congress has made no official announcement.

Siddaramaiah's fate after the 2023 Karnataka assembly polls was in the court of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) unanimously decided to leave the selection of the next Chief Minister to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. Interestingly, it's worth noting that Kharge was once defeated by Siddaramaiah in the race for Karnataka CM's chair.

What happened in 2013 Karnataka assembly polls?

The Congress party registered a landslide victory in the Karnataka assembly polls in 2013, which is said to be a consequence of BS Yediyurappa exiting the BJP and forming his own Karnataka Janata Paksha. The Congress bagged 122 seats in the 224-member assembly, and BJP and JD(S) got 40 seats each.

Like this time, the race for Karnataka CM was set where Mallikarjun Kharge was competing against the leader of the opposition in the Assembly, Siddaramiah. While others including G Parameshwara also threw their hat in the ring, but Kharge and Siddaramaiah lasted as the front runner for the CM's chair.

While speaking to reporters, Kharge said, "I don't demand the post because of several reasons. But if the high command thinks that I am fit for the post, it's up to them. I will abide by any decision the high command takes." Kharge's competitor, Siddaramaiah was more confident while saying, "I am one of the strong contenders for the CM post."

As Sushilkumar Shinde, Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria were sent to Karnataka to oversee the CLP meeting after the 2023 polls, SK Antony, Madhusudan Mistry, and Jitendra Singh were sent to the southern state similarly in 2013. They conducted a secret ballot voting where newly elected party MLAs voted for the CM candidates. The report was submitted to Congress' top brass. After days of suspense, it was announced that Siddaramaiah will hold Karnataka's top post. He was sworn in as Karnataka CM and remained in the office till 2018.

Kharge elevated; Siddaramaiah still in CM race

In 2023, the scenario within the Congress party completely changed. Kharge, who was once defeated by Siddaramaiah in the CM race, has now become Congress chief. Whereas, Siddaramaiah has just changed his court. Instead of Kharge, he is facing DK Shivakumar this time. Will DK Shivakumar become the next Kharge in the race for Karnataka CM? While sources say Siddaramaiah has been named as the next Karnataka CM, the Congress party is yet to make an official announcement.