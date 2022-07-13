Karnataka: Opposition Criticises HM Araga Jnanendra Over His 'punishment Discount Scheme'

The Opposition in Karnataka criticised the state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra over his "punishment discount scheme" wherein prisoners' jail terms will be reduced if they reveal about other inmates using mobiles or any other banned substances including drugs inside the cell.

"I am making an announcement today, that prisoners who share the information or confiscate any mobile phones or usage of drugs inside the prison will get a discount on the punishment. An announcement on the discount on punishment will be announced soon. We will consider giving an exemption to them," Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told reporters on Tuesday after he made a surprise visit to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru. Adding further he said, "Whichever police personnel catches this malpractice inside the prison will be rewarded with Rs 2000."

The BJP leader also took to his Twitter and said, "Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, Bengaluru was visited and inspected today. Besides, a discussion was held with the senior officials of the prison."

Notably, his visit comes after the accused in the Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case in Shivamogga district were recently seen making a video call to their relatives from inside the prison.

Speaking to reporters, the Home Minister said an investigation is on to find out how the killers of Harsha got the phone. In this connection, one person has been arrested, PTI reported.

Opposition hits out at Karnataka HM

The Opposition parties in Karnataka including Congress have slammed HM Jnanendra over his "punishment discount scheme", questioning him whether the Minister have the constitutional right to reduce the jail term. The opposition has already slammed the BJP government over the recent video of the Harsha murder case accused of making calls from inside the jail.

Now taking a jibe at the state HM, the opposition has said that the HM has lost trust in his own police and now he is seeking the help of prisoners to catch their inmates doing illegal things in the jail.