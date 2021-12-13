Lashing out at BJP for its 'anti-conversion' bill, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday, vowed to fight it tooth and nail in the Assembly. Speaking to ANI, he claimed that as there was a law to stop forceful conversion, there was no need for such a bill. Siddaramaiah alleged that the bill was aimed to target a particular religion. The Karnataka cabinet is set to review the new bill and take it up for passage in the upcoming Assembly session.

"There is already a law to stop forceful conversion. Let Govt take action in case of any forceful conversion. This law (proposed anti-conversion bill) is being brought to target a particular religion. Congress will oppose it tooth & nail," said Siddaramaiah.

On Sunday, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government has proposed to table the Anti-Conversion Bill in the Winter Session of Assembly to prevent religious conversions by inducements in the state. He also said that people need not worry about the proposed bill and assured that the proposed law will not affect any religion or their traditions and practices. Stating that religious conversions are not good for society, Bommai said that poor and vulnerable sections of society should not fall for it.

"Hinduism, Christianity, Islam and Sikhism and constitutionally recognised religion," he said. "There would be no hindrance to the worship and religious practices of people belonging to any religion. It is only to prevent conversions by inducements," he added.

Many Christian groups, including the archdiocese of Bangalore, have opposed the proposed anti-conversion bill. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Machado urged him to not promote 'an undesirable and discriminatory bill' keeping a harmonious society in mind. He further questioned the need for such implementation 'when sufficient laws and court directives are in place to monitor any aberration of the existing laws'. He also questioned the government's order to conduct a survey of both official and non-official Christan missionaries, establishments, institutions operating within Karnataka.

If passed, Karnataka will be the fourth BJP-ruled state after UP, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to pass a law against ‘forced religious conversions’ to allegedly tackle 'Love Jihad'. UP's law does not mention 'love Jihad' or defines the term, it makes forceful religious conversion, including through marriage, punishable with a jail term of 1-5 years with Rs 15,000 penalty. Moreover, if the woman is a minor or belongs to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, the jail term will be between 3-10 years and the penalty upto Rs 25,000. The law also punishes mass conversions with jail term is of 3-10 years and fine of Rs. 50,000 on the organisations conducting it. Gujarat has ordered an interim stay on its 'Freedom of Religion Act, 2021.