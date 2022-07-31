Karnataka: Owner Of Car Used In BJP Yuva Morcha Worker Praveen Nettaru's Killing, Arrested

The Mangaluru Police on Sunday, July 31, said that they have taken one more person into custody who is the alleged owner of the car that was used in the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru.

“The Police have taken a person into custody who is an alleged owner of the car that was used in the offence, the person has given some leads of an individual who borrowed the vehicle from him. Once his role is established, we will produce him in the court,” the Commissioner of Mangaluru Police N Shashi Kumar was quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier on July 28, the Karnataka Police said that they have arrested two people in connection with the murder of the BJP Yuva Morcha worker. The two arrested were 29-year-old Mohammed Zakir and 27-year-old Savanoor Shafiq. Over 15 people have been detained by the Police for interrogation in connection with the murder. According to the reports, Mohammed Zakir, one of the two arrested, had a criminal case registered against him in Bellare previously as well.

It has also been reported that the two arrested, Shafiq and Zakir, are the conspirators, but the assailants are still to be apprehended. Meanwhile, five people have also been arrested for posting derogatory posts on social media platforms.

Praveen Nettaru murder case

Praveen Nettaru, a young BJP worker, was hacked to death by swords on the night of July 26 by bike-borne assailants in Bellare village in the district's Sullia taluk. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader was running a broiler shop at Bellare near Puttur. His killing led to tension and protests at several places in Dakshina Kannada district and led to the political blame game in the southern state of Karnataka.

The murder case of Praveen Nettaru was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by the state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as it appeared to be “an organised crime with inter-state links.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra alleged the involvement of the extremist Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the murder case of the BJP Yuva Morcha leader.

Image: PTI