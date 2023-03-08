Karnataka Polls 2023: Yediyurappa Makes Big Statement, Says 4-6 BJP MLAs Wont Be Retained

Ahead of upcoming polls in Karnataka, BJP Leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made a big statement, he said 4-6 sitting MLAs won't be fielded during the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

“Apart from 4-6 MLAs all the others will be retained and given tickets from the party. After the elections, the party will decide on the CM candidate and we will go for elections under Basavaraj Bommai,” Yediyurappa said.