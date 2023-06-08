Karnataka Power Minister Explains Gruha Jyothi Scheme, Beneficiaries, Process

Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George explained on Wednesday the Congress government’s new Gruha Jyothi scheme, which has been introduced for domestic consumers to avail free electricity up to 200 units. George clarified that only consumers whose average power consumption plus 10 per cent of it is less than 200 units will be eligible to avail of the scheme. The Minister added that customers who use more than their allocated number of units must pay for those excess units, plus nine per cent in taxes

"If average power consumption plus 10 per cent is less than 200 units, it will be subsidised. Anything over and above that will have to be paid. Consumers who use more than the allotted units have to pay for the extra units. 9 percent of tax will be included in it," asserted the Karnataka Energy Minister. The Minister stated that in Karnataka, 53 units of electricity are consumed on average per household, with 2.16 crore consumers using less than 200 units and barely two lakh using more than 200 units.

Congress’ manifesto: Gruha Jyothi scheme

Keeping up the election promises of free power of up to 200 units ahead of the 2023 state assembly elections by the Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced 200 units of free electricity and issued guidelines on June 5. Siddaramaiah clarified that the beneficiaries of the Gruha Jyoti Scheme will not just be those staying in their own households but will also include tenants. "People should not get confused. We will provide 200 units of free electricity to all households, even if they are staying on rent," he said.

The free electricity scheme will come into effect on June 15. Enrollment for the Gruha Jyoti scheme is required through the state government's Seva Sindhu portal, where registration is mandatory. In order to avail free electricity under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, the Karnataka government on Monday issued guidelines.

The rules state that the Gruha Jyothi scheme is only intended for household use and cannot be used for business purposes. Customers will get additional usage fees during billing, excluding free units provided under the programme. If the customer's units are less than the scheme-eligible units, there won't be any bills sent; To take advantage of the programme's benefits, registration on the Seva Sindhu website is required; Customers must link their customer ID/Account ID to Aadhaar, and any outstanding bills from before June 30 must be paid in full within three months to avoid having electricity withdrawn.