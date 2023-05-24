Karnataka Power Tussle: DK Suresh, MB Patil Indulge In War Of Words At Vidhana Soudha

Days after the Congress assumed power in the state of Karnataka, cracks have started emerging between senior leaders of the party over the tenure of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This time, a war of words erupted between Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh and MB Patil. According to the reports, MB Patil came face to face with DK Suresh outside Vidhan Soudha, where the latter warned the former to not make any loose comments. Notably Patil on May 23 claimed there is no power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Patil stated that if there was such an arrangement, the party's high command would have made an official announcement.

After the faceoff, MLA Patil who was also given a Cabinet berth after the government formation in the state held DK Suresh’s hands and asked him to come into his chamber for a discussion. Republic TV confronted MB Patil however he avoided the question and replied MLA UT Khader was unanimously elected legislative assembly speaker on Wednesday.

Siddaramaiah will be CM for the next 5 years: MB Patil

MB Patil on May 23 claimed Siddaramaiah will be the Chief Minister for 5 years and there is no split-term arrangement between him and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Addressing reporters on Monday, Patil firmly stated, "Siddaramaiah will be Chief Minister for the next five years. If there were talks of power-sharing, then the high command would have informed us. There's no proposal on power sharing, and KC Venugopal has also not provided any information regarding it."

However, earlier reports suggested both SIddaramaiah and Shivakumar will have a power-sharing formula and they have reached a consensus on the issue. According to those reports, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar, was slated to succeed Siddaramaiah as the CM after a period of 2.5 years. However, the claims made by MB Patil now add a new layer of uncertainty and intrigue to the ongoing discussions surrounding power sharing within the state government.

After a five-day standoff between the warring CM contestants Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, the former took the oath of office as the Chief Minister of the state on May 20, post the grand old party emerged victorious in the assembly elections, the results for which were announced on May 13. A grand swearing-in ceremony to the effect was held at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. This marked his second term as the CM of the southern state, making him the 24th Chief Minister in Karnataka's history. It is pertinent to mention that he led a successful five-year term as CM of the Congress government between 2013-18. The former CM, who had grown to become a mass leader, also has the distinction of presenting as many as 13 state budgets as Finance Minister.

