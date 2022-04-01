Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi Recalls Spiritual Lessons After Visit To Siddaganga Math

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was on his trip to Tumakaru, Karnataka on Thursday, went to visit Sree Siddaganga Math, where he recalled the teachings given by the spiritual leader Shivakumara Swami. He claimed that he met Dr Shivakumara Swami during his most recent visit to Sree Siddaganga Math and stated that even though he is not present today, the route he has charted to educate youth and assist the underprivileged is being pursued. This comes on Shri Shivakumara Swami's Jayanti.

On Twitter, the leader shared a post where he was seen paying his tribute to Shivakumara Swami. He stated, "Offered my respects to Late Shri Shivakumara Swamiji on the occasion of his Jayanti celebrations at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkuru, Karnataka. Known for his selfless service to humanity, the late Swamiji was instrumental in educating lakhs of poor youth & shaping their future."

Top Congress politician Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI that Gandhi will be meeting senior leaders in Karnataka aiming to strengthen the party ahead of the forthcoming elections. The Congress leader will pay a visit to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office on Friday and hold an executive meeting with the frontal, according to ANI. Rahul's visit comes as the state debates topics such as the Hijab prohibition.

More about Sree Siddaganga Math

Sri Haradanahally Gosala Siddeshwara Swamigalu founded the Sree Siddaganga Math in Tumkur in the 15th century as a spiritual centre for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat group. In the previous two centuries, the Sree Siddaganga Math has been considered progressive due to its respected and humanitarian culture, which aspires to equip youths with knowledge and wisdom regardless of caste and faith. It is also notable for its gurukula, which embraces the teachings of two of its most revered religious teachers, Sree Uddana Shivayogigalu and the Sree Shivakumara Swami, who passed away in January 2019. Sri Siddalinga Swamiji is now in charge. Sree Siddaganga Math has also built schools, a junior college, an engineering college, a medical college, and a special needs school. It also operates 126 educational institutes around the state, with over 9000 disadvantaged children receiving free education.

