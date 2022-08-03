Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi Urges Party Leaders To Work Unitedly For Upcoming Assembly Polls

Amid infighting over the Chief Minister's face, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi urged the party's Karnataka unit leaders to work unitedly for the upcoming assembly polls in the state in 2023 while also suggesting them not to speak publicly on the leadership and internal matters.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi attended the political affairs committee meeting for the Karnataka unit of the Grand Old Party on Tuesday wherein organisational matters and preparations for the upcoming assembly polls were discussed. The Wayanad MP's call for unity comes as two party leaders-- Siddaramaiah, former CM and leader of the legislature party and DK Shivakumar, party's state president over the CM's post in the event of the party winning the polls scheduled next year.

'Go aggressively & unitedly against BJP's misrule in Karnataka': Rahul Gandhi

Speaking to reporters about the meeting, All India Congress Committee(AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the former Congress chief appealed to the party's state unit leaders to go aggressively and unitedly against the misrule of the BJP in Karnataka as well as in the country.

"The committee discussed party organisation and policy matters. The meeting also discussed preparations for the 2023 assembly polls.....Political Affairs Committee(PAC) will meet frequently and take collective decisions in the interest of the party. Rahul Gandhi appealed to leaders of the party to go aggressively and unitedly against the misrule of the BJP in Karnataka and at the Centre," Venugopal said, PTI reported. Adding further he said, "The entire leadership of Karnataka will join hands together and win Karnataka in the 2023 polls.....unknowingly or knowingly some statements are made here and there before the media. Don't fall for that trap, party leaders should not speak in different voices inside or outside."

Infighting hits Karnataka Congress ahead of 2023 assembly polls

Notably, apart from Gandhi, the meeting was attended by K C Venugopal, Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, the party's campaign committee chief M B Patil, Leader of Opposition in the legislative council B K Hariprasad, and senior leaders like H K Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, M Veerappa Moily and G Parameshwara. It is pertinent to mention that his meeting comes following disputes within Congress' Karnataka unit with one group backing former CM Siddaramaiah and the other in favour of the party's state president DK Shivakumar's candidacy for the top post.

As the tussle over the CM's face grows, Siddaramaiah and his supporters plan a ‘show of strength’ in Davanagere on his birthday. Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar has asked his Vokkaliga community members to back him as the Chief Minister candidate.

AICC is yet to announce the Chief Ministerial candidate in the state. Both the camps of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are trying their best to convince the high command that their leader is the ideal candidate for the Chief Minister’s post.

Notably, the next Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held on or before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the state's Legislative Assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)