Karnataka: Relief For KS Eshwarappa As Police File B Report In Contractor Death Case

In a key development, BJP leader KS Eshwarappa has been provided relief in a case pertaining to the death of a contractor, reportedly by suicide, in Udipi as Udipi Police filed a B report. The former Karnataka minister was accused of abetting the contractor's suicide.

A 'B report' is a cancellation report that is filed when the police are unable to find enough evidence against the accused to file a chargesheet. Udupi Police filed the B report at the Public Representative court on the basis of lack of evidence in the case. As per reports, the Public Representative Court is yet to accept the report.

In the next hearing of the court, the details of the report filed by the police will be shared with the complainants, before it gets accepted by the court.

Eshwarappa had handed his resignation after his name got associated with the contractor, Santosh Patil's death.

Santosh Patil's death prompted Eshwarappa's resignation

Santosh Patil, a contractor was found dead in a lodge in Udupi earlier in April, in a suspected case of suicide, as claimed by the police. He had earlier accused the then Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister of the state, Eshwarappa, of demanding a 40% commission of the total dues from the work executed by him.

However dismissing such claims, the minister filed a defamation suit against Patil. In a purported suicide note in the form of a WhatsApp message, the contractor had blamed Eshwarappa and said he was "solely responsible" for his death.

In retaliation Congress leader Siddaramaiah had demanded the minister should quit office and said, "Santhosh K Patil is a BJP worker himself and has clearly said that Eshwarappa is directly responsible for his death. This comes under the ingredients (of offence) under Section 300 of the IPC warranting punishment under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC."

Under pressure, Eshwarappa stepped down as a state Cabinet minister on April 15. "I have accepted Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation, will send it to the Governor," CM Basavaraj Bommai had stated.

After submitting his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai following allegations of corruption and a role in the suicide of a contractor, Eshwarappa had said, "If there's even one per cent guilt in this matter, my family goddess will punish me."