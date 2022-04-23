Karnataka Revenue Minister Endorses Bulldozer Model; Affirms 'UP Model Way Forward'

Karnataka Revenue Minister Jalahalli Ramaiah Ashoka has endorsed the bulldozer model in the state, saying that stone-pelters never learn and accused arrested in Hubballi violence are history sheeters. He stated that only the Uttar Pradesh bulldozer model could control them.

"If they are arrested, they come out on bail and repeat the same offence. Accused arrested in Hubballi are rowdy sheeters. They were in jail, came out and did the same. They never learn. They should be taught a lesson. We should make sure they don't have homes then they will fall in line. Uttar Pradesh model should be replicated," Ramaiah Ashoka said.

Karnataka BJP spokeswoman Malavika Avinash seconded Ashoka's thoughts and stated that if strict action will be taken, then rioters will be away from anti-social elements.

"Those who take the law into their hands need to understand when the government chooses to enforce the law, they are bound to suffer the punishment of the same. This is a deterrent way of preventing people from indulging in such violence in the future. This was perhaps set up by UP and many states are following it. Because when they lose their homes or their jobs they realise that they cannot be anti-social and cannot cause harm to others in society.

Hubballi violence

A stone-pelting incident transpired at Old Hubballi Police Station on April 16 in which four police personnel including one inspector were injured. The mob, which gathered outside the police station, turned violent and started pelting stones at the police station and police vehicles.

In an effort to disperse the mob, the police resorted to lathi-charge, however, the mob went berserk after which police used tear gas shells and dispersed them.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister and BJP leader Araga Jnanendra said that many "unseen hands" including certain organisations were behind the recent violence in Hubballi, over a social media post, and they will be brought to justice.