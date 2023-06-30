Karnataka Rice Crisis: Govt To Save Over Rs 60 Cr Per Month By Changing Scheme

The Congress-led Karnataka government's new decision to transfer money into beneficiary accounts due the shortage of rice will help the state government save more than Rs 60 crore per month. During the state polls, Congress had promised to provide 10 kg of rice for families with Below Poverty Line and Antyodaya cards under the Anna Bhagya scheme. Now, the newly-elected Karnataka government is facing difficulty procuring large quantities of rice, and the Siddaramaiah government is set to give Rs 170 per person per month via cash transfer in lieu of the promised 5 kg of rice.

The decision to disburse the money was taken after the central government said that it would not provide rice to the state, citing a lack of stock. If the state government proceeds with providing rice, the overall cost to run the scheme, which includes expenses like transportation costs and wholesale and retail commissions, would ultimately lead to a rise in the overall cost.

How cash in lieu of rice will benefit the Karnataka government

A senior official of the Food and Civil Supply Department, speaking to Republic on the condition of anonymity, said that there are 1.14 crore ration cards in the state, from which "it is estimated that there are a total of 4.30 crore beneficiaries". "It would have taken 2.28 lakh metric tonnes of rice per month for the government to distribute 5 kg of rice to all these people. Since rice cannot be given, Rs 170 per person has to be paid, and it has been decided by the state government. If the cost of transportation and commission are all calculated, it is Rs 61.33 crore per month, which the government will save," the official added.

Since the government has decided to give money to each beneficiary, it will cost them Rs 731 per month for 4.30 crore beneficiaries. If rice was available, the amount would have been Rs 800 crore per month.

According to food department officials, no state, including Punjab, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, will get the required quantity of rice for the next four months. Till then, the governments of these states will be required to compensate by transferring money into the accounts of the beneficiaries. In four months, the amount saved by the government is estimated to be around Rs 250 crore.

Money will be paid to the heads.

As per the reports, the government is expected to directly transfer the cash into the bank account of each family head with their names on the ration card. The government is likely to collect bank account details from transfer centres to transfer money. "The government's decision to put money into the accounts of ration card holders will result in money flowing into the hands of the people. This increases purchasing power. Economic activity will increase. It is expected that the government will also get back the money in the form of taxes," said Shubham Shukla, a financial expert.