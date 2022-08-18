Karnataka: Rift In BJP Explodes As MLA Basanagouda Yatnal Throws Hat In Ring For CM Post

The rift in Karnataka BJP showed no signs of abating as Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal publicly expressed his desire to be the next Chief Minister. The senior BJP leader served as a Minister of State for Textiles and Railways in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government at the Centre from 2002 to 2004. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he asserted that BJP would easily win 150 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly if the party goes to the polls under his leadership. Interestingly, Yatnal predicted the ouster of BS Yediyurappa long before he stepped down as the CM.

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was quoted as saying by PTI, “You (media) might speculate about Yatnal getting the ticket (for assembly election), with Yediyurappa now in the Central Election Committee. But, Yatnal will get the ticket and will become MLA next time too". When he was asked about the possibility of becoming a Minister or the CM, he said, “I have all the eligibility. If I am the CM candidate, we will easily get 150 seats".

Senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal claims he has all eligibilities to become Karnataka CM and his party will easily win 150 seats in 2023 assembly elections, if it goes to polls under his leadership — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2022

Basavaraj Bommai faces dissent

A day earlier, Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu openly backed senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for the CM's post. Currently serving as the Minister for Transport and Tribal Welfare, Sriramulu lost to Siddaramaiah from Badami by a narrow margin of 1696 votes in the 2018 Assembly election. However, he was elected to the Assembly from Molakalmuru where he trounced his nearest opponent by over 42,000 votes. Speaking at the inauguration of a Kuruba community student hostel in Ballari, he spoke favourably about Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu stated, "I am not against Siddaramaiah. If an opportunity arises for him to become the CM, I will support it. If you ask him about me becoming the CM, he will support it too. This is a part of politics. Strategies are made accordingly". He added, "No one should be taken for granted and everyone needs to co-exist. Siddaramaiah and I share similar thoughts on the welfare of (the community). At some point, he and I will share some stage in the world of politics".

Sriramulu's comments assumed significance in the wake of the fact that the Karnataka Assembly polls will be held in the first half of 2023. Earlier, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy's audio tape in which he was heard saying that the state government is "not functioning but somehow managing in the state" went viral. Maintaining that it was an old conversation, he clarified that his remarks were a response to a "provocation". Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also defended him.