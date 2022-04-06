Karnataka: SC & ST Communities To Get Higher Subsidy Under Land Ownership Scheme, Says CM

In a major development, the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai announced that the BJP-led state government has raised the subsidy amount being paid to SC and ST communities. The subsidies are being raised were earlier of rupees 15 lakhs but now will be of 20 lakhs. It is pertinent to mention that the state government has taken the decision under the land ownership scheme for the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe communities. The aforementioned decision was announced at a function where he was present to give away the Babu Jagjivan award. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "The subsidy being paid for the SC and ST communities under the Land Ownership Scheme would be raised. A decision to this effect has been taken."

More announcements for SC and ST communities

Furthermore, the Chief Minister of Karnataka also announced that the state government is planning to set up a self-employment scheme in the name of Babu Jagjivan Ram for the SC and ST communities in every taluka. He added that the scheme would be active within a week. The state government of Karnataka has also planned to give 75 units of free electricity in rural areas of the state to the SC and ST communities. Announcing a scheme for the students belonging to SC and ST groups, the state CM stated that the government is planning to set up training programmes for them.

Basavaraj Bommai said, "A government order to this effect would be issued within a week. A special scheme to provide training for SC and ST students in boarding schools to appear in various competitive exams would be launched this year. It has been decided to formulate Babu Jagjivan Ram Self Employment Scheme for SC and ST communities in every taluk. The scheme would be formulated and introduced within a week."

Who is Jagjivan Ram?

Jagjivan Ram was India's deputy Prime Minister in the Janata Dal government which was formed after the state-imposed emergency. Born in Bihar in 1908, Ram was a freedom fighter and served as a minister in governments led by Jawaharlal Nehru and later India Gandhi. It is pertinent to mention that the freedom fighter, quit Congress to protest against the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975.