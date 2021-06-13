Karnataka Seers Support Yediyurappa, Say 'leadership Change More Dangerous Than COVID'

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday received support from Malenadu Mathadishara Parishat (MMP), the union of seers of the Malnad region who said that any leadership change in the state would be more dangerous than the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The MMP has also assured that they would support CM Yediyurappa to remain in power till the completion of the tenure.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa attended a programme by the MMP at Shivayogashrama in Shikaripura Taluk where the Bekkina Kal Mathh Seer Mallikarjuna Murugharajendra said, "No one should intervene and trouble the smooth functioning of the government. If anyone tries to destabilize the government, they will have to pay for it. Yediyurappa has faced a lot of problems after becoming the Chief Minister. He faced the worst floods and COVID pandemic. We should appreciate his efforts in tackling the crisis effectively."

Murugharajendra added, "The leadership change in Karnataka will be more dangerous than COVID-19. Today, Karnataka needs Yediyurappa to tackle the pandemic situation. We need a Chief Minister for the developmental works in Shivamogga too. The seers of Shivamogga are always with Yediyurappa."

CM Yediyurappa had chaired a meeting on Saturday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Shivamogga.

'Ready to resign if High Command wants': BS Yediyurappa

Last week, the Karnataka CM had stated that he will resign from his post the day the party high command asks him to quit. The Karnataka Chief Minister had said, "I will resign the day the party high command asks me to quit. I do not speak about the rumours and the speculation created by some of the ministers and legislators. High command has given me the opportunity. I am trying to utilize it and I am trying to serve the people. I do not want to comment on the rumours of whoever speaks against me. If my high command wants me to resign, I will resign. I myself am involved in working for the development of the state."

BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh ruled out such speculations and said, "there is no question of leadership change. It does not arise and Yediyurappa will remain CM for the next two years and complete the term. Where does that question arise? It has been clarified that Yediyurappa will continue for the remaining two years and with the cooperation of everyone I will focus on development and tour across the state and will make honest efforts to do a good job."

On Thursday, Karnataka Revenue Minster R Ashoka said that the Chief Minister's chair is "perfectly occupied" after some BJP leaders speculated about the resignation of CM Yediyurappa.

However, earlier, Karnataka Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara in a statement had said that instead of the Chief Minister, his son has been ruling and controlling the Ministries of the state. Several other MLAs and ministers have also demanded that Yediyurappa should step down as Chief Minister.

