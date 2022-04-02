Karnataka: Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Claims CM Bommai Involved In Bitcoin Scam

Taking a jibe at the Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday said that the Karnataka government has no right to talk about corruption elsewhere. Slamming the BJP government in the state, Chaturvedi accused CM Bommai and other state leaders of being involved in ‘extensive’ corruption. While talking to the media, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi accused the state government of being part of the corruption in Karnataka. Accusing the same, Chaturvedi cited the multi-crore Karnataka Bitcoin scam allegation raised by RTI activist AR Ashok Kumar Adiga. IN 2021, he had filed a complaint claiming that senior police officers and leaders encashed Bitcoins that they got as bribes.

The Shiv Sena MP said that CM Bommai and other leaders were also involved in the case. Lashing out at the Karnataka govt, Chaturvedi said that the BJP administration had ‘no right to talk about corruption’. The Shiv Sena leader’s criticism of the state government comes only hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed Karnataka as having the country’s ‘most corrupt government’. Gandhi also referred to past events like the 2019 defections to claim that the BJP government in Karnataka was made using ‘financial resources and subterfuge’.

Shiv Sena MP accuses PM of not implementing equal rights for women

Furthermore, Chaturvedi also talked about the Hijab row and said that the situation was contrary to the stands of the Central government. Speaking about the issue, she said, “PM is talking about equal rights for women. I hope it is institutionalised. But look what is happening with girls trying to study in Karnataka. I hope he will be able to get his talks implemented,” the Shiv Sena MP said.

She also added that the students of the country were facing several issues including the leaking of question papers. “Pariksha Pe Charcha is an important initiative however, paper leaks pose a huge risk to students. Paper leaks had led to student protests. I hope the PM will hold a ‘Charcha’ on the paper leak,” the MP added.

Centre, along with Haryana and Punjab govts must decide on Chandigarh: Chaturvedi

Meanwhile, speaking on the Punjab assembly resolution demanding the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the capital city remains the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. The Shiv Sena MP emphasised that Punjab is a border state, and it needs to be careful before making moves regarding the capital. She said that the Centre along with Haryana and Punjab governments, must decide the issue together.

Furthermore, the MP also commented on the discussions over the Kashmiri Pandits taking place in the country and said that the government was politicising the issue while people from the community continued to be ‘living in transit camp’. She asked the Centre to help the community as it had earlier promised. She also attacked the Centre for rising fuel prices and asked, “how can govt be so insensitive on this issue?” stating the LPG prices soared significantly.

Image: ANI