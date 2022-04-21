Karnataka: Siddaramaiah Accuses BJP Govt Of Diverting SC-ST Funds For Infra Projects

Karnataka's former CM Siddaramaiah accused BJP of violating the provisions of the SCP TSP act and diverting funds meant for the welfare of Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe (SC-ST) to infrastructure projects. He also stated that although there is room for reallocation of funds for infrastructure projects, in this case, the quantum is huge, a total of Rs 7,885 crores meant for scheduled caste sub-plan (SCSP) and Tribal sub-plan (TSP) have been re-allocated for the infrastructure projects.

"BJP government has betrayed Dalits and scheduled tribes by diverting the funds of scheduled caste sub-plan SCSP and tribal sub-plan funds for the infrastructure projects, which is against the provisions of the act," the Congress leader said in a statement.

SCP-TSP act provisions broken to divert funds for Infrastructure projects: Siddaramaiah

Overall, Rs 26,695.64 crores were earmarked for the development of SC-STs under the SCP-TSP act for 2020-21 however, the provisions were broken and Rs 7,885 crores were diverted towards infrastructure projects in the state. This is against the law, stated the former CM and asked for punitive action to be taken against the responsible officers.

According to the SCP-TSP act, 24.1 per cent of the total budget has to be reserved for the welfare programmes of the SC-ST. "The unused funds should be carried over and spent during the next financial year," he added. The Act has adequate provisions for penalising the officers in case the funds are not used for the allocated purpose.

He further expounded, that Rs 7885.32 Cr, which were diverted from the quota earmarked for the welfare of SC-ST were used for irrigation, urban development and RDPR infrastructure projects.

Giving the break-up of the funds allocated for the SC-ST during the BJP and Congress regimes in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said,

"Between 2008-2009 to 2012-2013, 5 years of BJP government, about Rs 22,261 crore was allocated to SCP-TSP but between 2013-2018, we allocated about 88,395 crores in 5 years for SCSP-TSP."

Siddaramaiah also alleged that during the rule of the BJP, while the overall budget outlay has increased, the funds earmarked for the SC-ST have reduced.

He also highlighted section 3 of the SCSP-TSP act, which discusses the exempted expenditure from the applicability of this act. The exempted expenditure includes salary, salary Grant-in-aid, pension, administrative expenditure, principal repayment and interest payment on account of State government undertakings.

(With inputs from ANI)

