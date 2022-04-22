Karnataka: Siddaramaiah Calls On Government To Ban AIMIM Over Hubli Violence

Amid exchanges between political parties over the Hubli violence, Karnataka's former CM and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has demanded the government ban AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen). Speaking in the context of the Karnataka police arresting another AIMIM leader in connection with the violence, Siddaramaiah said that the organisation must be banned. The Congress leader further mentioned that any organisation causing unrest in the society must be banned.

Following the Hubli communal violence, Siddaramaiah has now demanded the banning of AIMIM. Speaking about the violence and the need to ban groups causing unrest, the Congress leader asked why the government was hesitant to take action against AIMIM. “Who is stopping them from banning? If you have guts go ahead and ban,” he said.

Furthermore, the LoP in the Karnataka Assembly also mentioned other organisations including the RSS and said that any groups ‘spoiling peace’ must be banned. “Whichever organisation brings unrest and spoils peace in the society ban them. SDPI, AMIM, RSS and Bajrang dal, whichever organisations are there, ban them. We don't have any issues with that,” the Congress leader said.

Another AIMIM leader arrested in Hubli

The Karnataka police on Thursday arrested another AIMIM leader. The accused Mohammed Arif was absconding after violence erupted in Karnataka's Hubli. According to police officials, along with Arif, police also arrested another accused, thus taking the total number of arrested people in relation to the Hubli violence to 126. It's worth noting that Arif isn't the first member of the AIMIM party to be detained in connection with the violence. Earlier, Irfan Nalvatwad, the husband of AIMIM corporator Hussainbi Nalvatwad from Ward No 77 was arrested by the Karnataka police in connection with the Hubli violence.

Hubli violence

A mob hurled stones at a police station in Hubli, injuring four policemen on Saturday. The mob reportedly demanded action against an objectionable WhatsApp status. There were also reports of protesters pelting stones at the nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital. Section 144 was imposed in the city amid fear of violence and disharmony. The police lathi-charged in an attempt to disperse the mob, but the mob went out of control, forcing officials to deploy tear gas shells. There were also reports of protestors pelting stones from nearby Hanuman Temple and a hospital.

Reacting to the violence, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Sunday, said that the incident was an "unpardonable offence". He said that the police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those involved. Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra reiterated CM Bommai's remarks by saying that the incident could have been pre-planned. Later, after the person who dropped the controversial video was detained, around a thousand people gathered to attack the police station further escalating the violence.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)