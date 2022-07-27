After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by unidentified persons in Karnataka's Bellare on Tuesday, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly and former Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah condemned the murder and called for the police to make immediate arrests in the matter.

Taking to his Twitter on Wednesday, the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and Congress leader, Siddaramaiah condemned the killing but referred to the deceased as a Bajrang Dal member despite his ties with BJP. "I condemn the murder of Bajrang Dal leader Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada. Police should immediately arrest the murderers and prevent unrest in the region." Adding further he said, "Irrespective of the party, caste and religion of the murderers, the police should act without hesitation."

I condemn the murder of Bajrang Dal leader Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada.



Police should immediately arrest the murderers & prevent unrest in the region.



Police should take action against the perpetrators without any biases. pic.twitter.com/Dlqdc9NpTL — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 27, 2022

CM Bommai condemns BJP activist's murder, calls it 'barbaric'

The Killing of the BJP worker triggered outrage in the southern state, with protests breaking out in Dakshina Kannada where many BJP workers demanded justice for Nettaru. In Karnataka's Bellare and Puttur "We want justice" slogans were raised by BJP workers who protested the killing of Praveen Nettaru. Following the widespread protests in the city section 144 has been imposed in Puttur and heavy security has been deployed in the area.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also condemned the "barbaric killing" of the party activist and expressed deep condolences to his family members. He also assured them that justice will be served soon.

"The barbaric killing of our party activist Praveen Nettaru from Dakshina Kannada district is condemnable. The perpetrators of such a heinous act will be arrested soon and punished under the law. May Praveen's soul rest in peace. May God bless his family with the strength to bear this pain. Om Shanti," Bommai on Tuesday.

ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆ ಸುಳ್ಯದ ನಮ್ಮ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತ ಪ್ರವೀಣ್ ನೆಟ್ಟಾರು ಅವರ ಬರ್ಬರ ಹತ್ಯೆ ಖಂಡನೀಯ. ಇಂಥ ಹೇಯಕೃತ್ಯ ಎಸಗಿರುವ ದುಷ್ಕರ್ಮಿಗಳನ್ನು ಶೀಘ್ರವಾಗಿ ಬಂಧಿಸಿ ಕಾನೂನಿನ ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಶಿಕ್ಷಿಸಲಾಗುವುದು.

ಪ್ರವೀಣ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ, ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ದೇವರು ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಕರುಣಿಸಲಿ. ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿಃ pic.twitter.com/kCk3W6hVc5 — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) July 26, 2022

Praveen Nettaru who owned a poultry shop near the Bellare was hacked to death by unidentified persons late Tuesday evening by bike-borne assailants with a Machete while returning home. He succumbed to his injuries.

In the wake of the incident, three Talukas of Dakshin Kannada district have called for a voluntary bandh. The Puttur, Sulia, and Kadaba Talukas will remain shut today in protest against the BJP worker's murder. Two private education institutions have already declared a holiday in Puttur. Vivekananda and Ambika schools will not conduct any classes today.

Image: PTI/REPUBLICWORLD