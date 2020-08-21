Karnataka State Chief DK Shivakumar Threatens Bengaluru Top Cop; Calls Him 'BJP Agent'

Slamming the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has called him a 'BJP agent.' Issuing threat to the state Police, Shivakumar on Friday said that Congress party will 'fight them' if investigation in the Bengaluru riots that took place on August 11, is derailed. Alleging that the violence was a result of Police failure, Shivakumar said that now the BJP is attempting to tarnish the image of his party and claimed that Police force is believing in their (BJP) narrative.

READ | Govt doctor on COVID-19 duty ends life in Karnataka due to alleged work pressure

DK Shivakumar said: "The failure of the police system is responsible for the riots and not the Congress party. We will be forced to fight the police instead of the BJP if the investigation gets derailed derail under pressure from the ministers. The police should act against the real culprits instead of trying to tarnish the image of our party. I will not tolerate it."

Earlier Shivakumar demanded a judicial probe by a sitting judge of the High Court, stating that Congress has no faith in the magisterial probe. He had said: "We will support you in punishing the guilty and those who take law into their hands. But we will not remain silent when innocents are arrested. I will not allow you to slap false charges on any of the Congress members. Why are the BJP ministers, MLAs and MPs making inflammatory speeches not arrested?"

READ | Congress downplays Priyanka Vadra's 'non-Gandhi party chief' remark; paves way for Rahul

BJP links violence to Congress

This comes after BJP leaders linked the Congress party with the Bengaluru violence after the state police arrested Nagawara Corporator Irshad Begam's husband Kaleem Pasha in connection with the violence. SDPI hand has also been suspected in the violence after SDPI leader Syed Ayaz was caught on CCTV openly inciting violence.

Cracking down against those accused in the Bengaluru riots, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa, stated that his government will approach the Karnataka High Court to recover the costs of damages caused to public and private property from the culprits. He added that stringent action has been initiated against accused under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act - UAPA Act. He also stated that three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases, while the SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act.

READ | 'Congress govt failed to act against liquor mafia', Bikram Singh demands CBI probe

Bengaluru riots

At around 8.30 pm on August 11, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A huge mob gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen who allegedly wrote a communal post on social media. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on Wednesday, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

READ | Sena raises Rhea Chakraborty's 'Bengal' heritage; asks 'will Kolkata Police also probe?'