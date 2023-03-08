Karnataka: Tainted BJP MLA Gets Rousing Welcome After Securing Interim Anticipatory Bail

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (MLA) Madal Virupakshappa was received by his supporters with a lot of pomp and show after he was able to secure an interim anticipatory bail from the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, March 7, in a bribery case.

Virupakshappa, the MLA from Channagiri Assembly constituency in Davangere district of the state, was absconding for five days after his son Prashanth Madal was arrested while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

Money seized was not from corruption, BJP MLA claims

A large crowd of Virupakshappa’s supporters gave him a rousing welcome after the Karnataka High Court granted him a bail in the alleged Karnataka Soaps and Detergents (KSDL) contract case.

The MLA from Channagiri later on while addressing his supporters said that he is totally confident that he will be acquitted in the present case. Denying the allegations made against him and commenting on the recovery of Rs 6 crore from his home by Lokayukta, he said that the source of money seized from his house was not corruption. The money is the income from agriculture and legitimate businesses run by his family.

Madal Virupakshappa's Advocate K Suman said, "Prima facie there's no material in FIR or in the complaint. Therefore the court granted anticipatory bail to MLA Madal Virupakshappa."

Earlier, an FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by a chemical company in the matter, which claimed that the company floated a tender for fragrant oil in January, following which Virupakshappa's son Prashanth allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 81 lakh. According to the FIR, the complainant alleges that the accused claimed the purchase order and bills related to the tender would be passed immediately if the bribe is paid.

The repeated demand for kickbacks led the complainant to approach the Lokayukta. Based on the complaint, Prashanth was caught red-handed with Rs 40 lakh bribe by the Lokayukta. During the raid, Prashanth along with his accountant and three bribe givers were reportedly taken into custody.

Further investigation into the matter is being conducted.