Karnataka To Get 3 New Deputy CMs; Basavaraj Bommai To Take Oath On July 28

The suspense over Karnataka's new Chief Minister is finally over as the Karnataka BJP legislature party on Tuesday elected Basavaraj Bommai as its new leader. Bommai will succeed outgoing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The announcement was made by BJP observer for the state and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a meeting of Karnataka BJP Legislative Party in Bengaluru. In a political scoop, Republic Media Network has learned that Karnataka is likely to get 3 Deputy CMs.

As per Republic sources, three Deputy Chief Ministers will be appointed in the Basavaraj Bommai cabinet. The 3 Deputy Chief Ministers will be R Ashoka, Govind Karjol, and B. Sriramulu. The three leaders reportedly represent Vokkaliga, Dalit, and ST Valmiki communities. Notably, the outgoing Yediyurappa government also had three Deputy CMs in the cabinet.

Basavaraj Bommai to take oath as new Karnataka CM on July 28

Basavaraj Bommai who earlier held Karnataka's Home Minister portfolio is likely to take oath on Wednesday, July 28. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar congratulated Bommai on his selection as the new Chief Minister.

"Congratulations to Sri @BSBommai for being selected as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. Congress party and the state hopes that the focus will be back on governance now," Shivakumar tweeted.

Congratulations to Sri @BSBommai for being selected as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.



Congress party and the state hopes that the focus will be back on governance now. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 27, 2021

While talking to the media, BS Yediyurappa said, "We have unanimously elected Basavaraj S Bommai as leader of the BJP Legislative Party. I thank PM Modi for his support. Under PM's leadership, he (Bommai) will work hard."

We have unanimously elected Basavaraj S Bommai as leader of the BJP Legislative Party. I thank PM Modi for his support. Under PM's leadership, he (Bommai) will work hard: Karnataka's caretaker CM, BS Yediyurappa, in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/SzC54yMQzk — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

BS Yediyurappa, on Monday, tendered his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister, ending weeks of speculation over his continuance on the post. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till the next CM is sworn in.

Stating that nobody pressurised him to resign, Yediyurappa said he had stepped down so that somebody else could take over as chief minister after the successful completion of two years of the BJP-led state government. Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, Yediyurappa assured that he shall work to bring the party back to power in the upcoming polls.

(Image Credits: ANI)