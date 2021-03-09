Karnataka To Set Up Protective Shelters For Cows In All Districts, Says CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced the state government's plans to establish gaushalas in all districts across the state as he presented the state budget on Monday. Yediyurappa said that the dedicated centres for cows would be established in all 31 districts of Karnataka to prevent the slaughter of cows and protect livestock. Karnataka government's plans to set up gaushalas comes after the state government passed the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Protection of Cattle Bill was passed earlier in 2020.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala had promulgated The Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020 in January 2021. It was cleared by the BS Yediyurappa-led Cabinet on December 28, 2020, as a bill in this regard could not be passed in the Karnataka Legislative Council. The Karnataka government has made it clear that the ordinance shall not outlaw beef consumption and slaughterhouses. Repealing the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act 35 of 1964), this ordinance entails strict penalties.

Karnataka's anti-cattle slaughter bill

Cattle has been defined as "cow, calf of a cow, bull and bullock of all ages and he or she buffalo below the age of thirteen years".

The slaughter of cattle is prohibited. The exemptions are cattle operated upon for vaccine lymph or research purpose at a government-recognized institution, suffering from a disease, and buffalo above the age of 13 years.

The transport, sale, purchase, and disposal of cattle for slaughter is prohibited.

In case of conviction of a person, the confiscated cattle, vehicle, premises, and materials will be forfeited to the state government.

All offences are cognizable and no suit will be instituted against the competent authority exercising powers under this ordinance.

If a person contravenes provisions of this ordinance, he faces a jail term of 3-7 years or a fine of Rs.50,000-Rs.5 lakh or both.

The Karnataka government can establish institutions to take care of cattle. Every existing gaushala will get registered with the registering officer within three months from the commencement of this ordinance.

'People-friendly budget': Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the budget tabled by him in the state assembly on Monday was balanced and people-friendly without hiking tax rates or levying new taxes despite the coronavirus pandemic and natural calamities. Economic activities in the state had come to a standstill and revenue collection was adversely hit due to natural calamities, floods and COVID-19 pandemic, he told reporters after presenting the state budget for the year 2021-22. According to him, the fiscal deficit in 2021-22 will be Rs 59,240 crore against the current fiscal's Rs 46,072 crore. The revenue deficit will be Rs 15,134 crore.