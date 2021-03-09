Karnataka To Set Up Protective Shelters For Cows In All Districts, Says CM BS Yediyurappa

Quick links:
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced the state government's plans to establish gaushalas in all districts across the state as he presented the state budget on Monday. Yediyurappa said that the dedicated centres for cows would be established in all 31 districts of Karnataka to prevent the slaughter of cows and protect livestock. Karnataka government's plans to set up gaushalas comes after the state government passed the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Protection of Cattle Bill was passed earlier in 2020.
Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala had promulgated The Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020 in January 2021. It was cleared by the BS Yediyurappa-led Cabinet on December 28, 2020, as a bill in this regard could not be passed in the Karnataka Legislative Council. The Karnataka government has made it clear that the ordinance shall not outlaw beef consumption and slaughterhouses. Repealing the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act 35 of 1964), this ordinance entails strict penalties.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the budget tabled by him in the state assembly on Monday was balanced and people-friendly without hiking tax rates or levying new taxes despite the coronavirus pandemic and natural calamities. Economic activities in the state had come to a standstill and revenue collection was adversely hit due to natural calamities, floods and COVID-19 pandemic, he told reporters after presenting the state budget for the year 2021-22. According to him, the fiscal deficit in 2021-22 will be Rs 59,240 crore against the current fiscal's Rs 46,072 crore. The revenue deficit will be Rs 15,134 crore.
"This is a people-friendly budget without causing burden to people. There is neither any increase in tax rates nor any new tax proposals," Yediyurappa, who holds the finance portfolio, said.
Against the budgeted estimates, the state expected to spend at least 94 per cent of the total expenditure, he said. "This year is the result of strict fiscal discipline in the initial months of the financial year and recovery of the state economy in the last quarter," the Chief Minister explained.