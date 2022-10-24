Karnataka Tourism Minister Anand Singh Sparks Controversy For Giving Pricey Diwali Gifts

Karnataka’s Tourism Minister Anand Singh, who is the representative of the Hosapete constituency, drew criticism for his generous gift-giving etiquette on the festival of Diwali. The backlash came after Singh splurged on lavish presents to send a Lakshmi puja invitation to the elected members of his constituency.

The invitation for the prayer ceremony was placed in a decorative box containing gold and silver. Along with the pricey metals came clothing and a wad of cash. Singh distributed two different sets of gift boxes for members of the municipal corporation and the gram panchayat. The more lavish gifts ended up with municipal members, who received with Rs 1 lakh, 144 gm gold, 1 kg silver, a dry fruit box, a loincloth, and a silk saree.

On the other hand, members of the panchayat received all the other contents except for gold, and a relatively lesser amount of money.

Singh's Diwali gifts draw criticism

Singh became the centre of criticism as soon as images of the gifts hit social media. The controversy comes at a time when the Assembly elections are right around the corner. The constituency of Hosapete consists of a single Municipal corporation with 35 elected and five nominated members, and 10 gram panchayats with 182 members.

A few elected members reportedly refused to accept the gifts and accused Singh of doing so due to the upcoming Assembly elections. On the other hand, some have said that this isn’t the first time that the tourism minister has treated elected representatives with lavish Diwali gifts, and also claimed that the controversy has only risen due to the impending polls.