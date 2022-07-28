Karnataka: Two Accused In Praveen Nettaru's Murder Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody

The Karnataka court, on Thursday, sent Zakir and Mohammed Shafiq to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the alleged murder of Praveen Nettaru, BJP's Yuva Morcha member. The Magistrate sent the accused to judicial custody as the police did not ask for custody of the two. The 32-year-old Nettaru was killed on Tuesday by unknown men when he was returning to his home from his shop in Dakshina Kannada's Bellare.

While investigation was being carried out over the involvement of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the murder, Shafiq's wife confirmed earlier today that he was a local president of the outfit. She, however, claimed that her husband is innocent and that he had 'tears in his eyes' when he came to know about the murder.

"He used to work as a social worker in the organisation (PFI) but had no idea about the incident. He was shocked and had tears in his eyes when he came to know", the woman said as per ANI and accused the police of framing Shafiq.

Karnataka CM announces Rs 25 lakh compensation to Nettaru's kin

Earlier, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai met the family of Nettaru and announced Rs 25 lakh in compensation. CM Bommai revealed that her wife demanded the dismantling of the organisation behind the killing and ensuring peace in the area.

"I have assured her that we'll do everything possible so that peace prevails here, culprits are booked, severe punishment is given and the organisation behind it is also booked," Bommai told the reporters.

"I have provided a compensation of Rs 25 lakh on behalf of the Karnataka Government. On our party's behalf too, we have provided compensation of Rs 25 lakh", he added. Seeing the outrage over Nettaru's murder, CM Bommai even said that he would adopt the "Yogi model" of governance in the state if the situation arises.

Further claiming that the government has taken up the matter seriously, he said, "Five teams have been formed and teams have been sent to Kerala and officials are on their job. We are confident that culprits will be arrested and punished soon as it happened in the Harsha murder case in Shivamogga earlier this year."