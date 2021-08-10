Karnataka: Unparliamentary War Of Words Between Congress' Hariprasad & Minister Eshwarappa

Hitting out at Karnataka Cabinet Minister KS Eshwarappa for his completely unparliamentary slur, former Congress Rajya Sabha MP BK Hariprasad on Tuesday said that Eshwarappa is a 'frustrated animal'. Stating that Bengaluru is known for good mental hospitals, BK Hariprasad asked Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar to ensure that the BJP leader is lodged at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences.

Former MP BK Hariprasad said, "KSE had wished to become Karnataka Chief Minister and he can't digest the fact that Basavaraj Bommai had been made the CM."

KS Eshwarappa strikes controversy

Earlier, Karnataka Cabinet Minister while speaking to reporters had called out Congress leaders with an unparliamentary slur. Defending his controversial remark, he said that he used these words as they do not know what they are saying. He further said that this statements was made when a reporter asked him about the Congress leaders calling him joker. "But I withdraw my statement before you make a big issue of these statements," Eshwarappa added.

Earlier on August 8, Sunday, the veteran leader who is holding the post of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj of Karnataka, said that the BJP workers were instructed to hit back with the same stick if they were thrashed by anyone. Speaking to reporters at Shivamogga, Eshwarappa had said once BJP had no strength to fight opponents but now the situation has changed.

Image: ANI