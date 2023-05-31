Karnataka Won't Implement NEP, Will Have Its Own State Edu Policy, Says DyCM Shivakumar

Karanataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar said on Wednesday that the state won't follow the Centre's Nation Education Policy (NEP), instead the state will have its own education policy, which will be different from the NEP. He further said that the Congress government of Karnataka will follow its manifesto and a detailed discussion will be held soon about the implementation of the state education policy.

"Karnataka won't have the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. We will implement the state education policy. We have come up with a manifesto; we won't implement NEP 2020," Shivakumar said.

Siddaramaiah holds hold meeting with writers to discuss scrapping of NEP

Karnataka CM Siddamaraiah had on Tuesday, May 29, 2023, held a meeting with writers and organisation heads to discuss Karnataka's "textbook row" and how they can undo changes that were made under the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. "The education sector cannot be adulterated," he said, adding that there is no question of complacency in protecting the harmony and secular heritage of Karnatak.