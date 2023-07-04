Karnataka: Yediyurappa Hints At Alliance With JDS Ahead Of 2024 Elections

In a major political development in Karnataka, former chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday hinted at forming an alliance with the JDS ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

"Whatever (JDS chief) HD Kumaraswamy is saying is absolutely true and I want to support his statement," Yediyurappa said, referring to Kumaraswamy's remark on Karnataka having its own 'Ajit Pawar' moment. "Kumaraswamy and we will fight together in future," Yediyurappa added.

In a stunning move earlier this week, Ajit Pawar broke ranks with the NCP in Maharashtra, splitting the party right in the middle and taking over 40 MLAs with him to join the Eknath Shinde government.

Referring to the shocking political move, Kumaraswamy said, "Anything can happen in Karnataka. An 'Ajit Pawar' type of person may emerge. This development may happen by this year end or after Parliament elections."