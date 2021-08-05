Karnataka: Yediyurappa Loyalists Miffed After Being Dropped From CM Bommai's New Cabinet

After Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced his 'experienced and enthusiastic' new cabinet, several BJP leaders and loyalists to former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who could not make it to the new cabinet openly expressed their displeasure over not getting any representation.

This development comes after the Karnataka High Court issued a notice to the former Chief Minister of the state, his son, and BJP state Vice President BY Vijayendra in a case alleging corruption in a housing project.

The unhappy ministers

According to sources, Surapura MLA Rajugowda, Hiriyur MLA Poornima Sreenivas, and Yediyurappa's close follower MP Renukacharya met Yediyurappa broke down in front of him complaining that they didn't make it to Bommai's Cabinet.

JP MLA Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal and former minister CP Yogishwar Arvind Bellad who were very much outspoken against former Yediyurappa and were charged with corruption have been kept out of the new Cabinet.

Arvind Bellad who advocated himself as the new CM didn't get any ministership while Murugesh Nirani whose name was doing the rounds as a replacement for Yediyurappa got ministership in Bommai's Cabinet.

Supporters of Nehru Olekar from Haveri staged a protest in front of the Vidhana Soudha demanding a ministerial post to Olekar. On the other hand, Ashok Mamani, deputy speaker of the Karnataka assembly threatened to resign for not getting a ministerial post.

While former chief minister and minister Jagadish Shettar had decided not to become a part of the Bommai-led ministry, quoting seniority.

Basavaraj Bommai's new cabinet

On Wednesday, August 4, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 29 ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. CM Bommai, who took the oath last week, was also present on the stage when the ministers were being administered the oath.

Most of the ministership has gone to Bengaluru MLAs including CN Ashwath Narayan, Byrati Basavaraju, R Ashoka, ST Somashekar, K Gopalaiah.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the media, CM Bommai had said, "A total of 29 ministers will take an oath to join the Karnataka cabinet today,” he said. Meanwhile, he added, “Last time, under the cabinet headed by BS Yediyurappa, we had three Deputy CMs. This time, the High Command has decided not to have any Deputy CM."

On July 26, BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation from the Chief Ministerial post while addressing an official event marking the completion of two years of his government. Thereafter, on his recommendation, Basavaraj Bommai was appointed the new Chief Minister of the state, and he took oath on July 28.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI)