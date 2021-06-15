Karnataka: Yediyurappa Says No Confusion In Leadership As State BJP United

Amid speculations of Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa's replacement, the CM on Tuesday clarified that there was no confusion in the state BJP on the issue of leadership as the party is united. The statement from the CM came days after reports of change in leadership started surfacing around. In fact, CM BS Yediyurappa was also reported asking ruling BJP legislators not to indulge in a signature campaign or issue political statements amid speculations about his replacement.

The Chief Minister also added that few party members are 'upset' however he 'will talk to them'. The statement from the Chief Minister comes a day ahead of BJP National General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh's three-day visit to the state.

"Arun Singh is Karnataka in-charge, he is coming to the state, he will talk to all legislators and Members of Parliament, there are no confusions, he has said anyone can meet him," added CM Yediyurappa.

The Chief Minister further added that Singh will gather all the information in detail. I will also be with him and give all required cooperation, added Yediyurappa.

BJP in-charge Arun Singh to meet every Karnataka MLA

With an aim to end the political turmoil in Karnataka, BJP in-charge Arun Singh has called all 92 MLAs and 30 ministers to Bengaluru on June 16-17. Sources stated that Singh will meet each MLA for 15-20 minutes and listen to their grievances on governance and leadership change. Later, CM Yediyurappa will be consulted and a core committee meeting will be held at BJP's Malleshwaram office on June 18 at 5 PM, said sources. The 78-year old CM has stated that he will remain CM for 2 more years, after getting Delhi's assurance.

Rift in Karnataka BJP

The rift came into light after state secretary M P Renukacharya claimed to have a letter signed by more than 65 legislators in his favour to replace the Chief Minister. Even the Chief Minister had dropped a bomb by stating that he would resign from his post if the high command asked him to. Amid speculations of change in leadership, the Chief Minister had also received support from Malenadu Mathadishara Parishat (MMP), the union of seers of the Malnad region who said that any leadership change in the state would be more dangerous than the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.